Shedeur Sanders' Likely Plan With Browns Revealed By Cleveland Insider
The Cleveland Browns are embarking on one of the most intriguing, unpredictable, and highly publicized quarterback battles in recent memory. Following Deshaun Watson's second rupture of his Achilles tendon last winter, they knew they'd need to identify a new QB1 for the 2025 NFL season.
To do so, they brought in four different gunslingers this offseason. They signed former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in free agency, traded for fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft: Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders 144th overall.
Of that group, the fifth-round pick might be seen as the player with the highest potential, and, as such, might have the largest fanbase behind him, rooting for him to win the QB1 job. While he'll have an honest chance to compete for the starting gig throughout training camp and preseason, the timeline for Shedeur Sanders might be significantly more long-term than initially expected.
According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, it could be a while before Sanders takes his first official snap in the NFL:
"I think the plans for Shedeur, you have to look at it as a four-year plan, not a four-week plan heading to the opening of this season. I don’t think they feel the urgency to rush either of those guys. They want to develop them over time, and one may develop quicker than the other. They probably think it’ll be Gabriel because of all the extensive work they’ve done on him. That’s why they drafted him higher. I can see Shedeur spending a lot of this season inactive on Sundays."
The Browns have several other options they can roll out under center, and aren’t expected to be a competitive team this upcoming season. If Shedeur Sanders is in their long-term plans, it would make sense for them to stash him and protect his health this year while allowing him to learn from the sidelines and in practice.
Of course, this is under the assumption that Sanders doesn't blow Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns coaching staff away in training camp and with his preseason reps. If he establishes himself as a clear franchise quarterback for Cleveland, it would behoove them to give him more real experience early on.