New Browns OC Travis Switzer Dives Into Cleveland's Quarterback Plans

New Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer sounded excited to get to work on fixing the offense in Cleveland.

Even with offensive-minded head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had two NFL Coach of the Year awards on his mantle, the Browns had one of the worst offenses in football over these last two seasons.

It’ll be a challenge for new Browns head coach Todd Monken to work with Switzer on modernizing the offense while getting more out of the quarterback position.

On Wednesday, Switzer was introduced to the media for the first time where the rookie offensive coordinator spoke about his excitement to work with all three quarterbacks on Cleveland’s depth chart.

What Switzer said about all three QBs

“We’re excited about Dillon (Gabriel) and we’re excited about Deshaun (Watson),” Switzer said. “You know, any time you have a guy who has had the success that he’s had, I mean he’s got to be a part of the equation as far as competing for that job. And then Shedeur (Sanders), and what he was able to show last year. He’s still young and he has a lot of growth that he can still achieve, especially Year 1 to Year 2. I mean he only started what, six or seven games last year?”

Switzer said there’s a lot of excitement about the quarterback room that the Browns already have in place. However, there’s still no timetable on determining who the starting quarterback will be.

“Those things tend to work themselves out as far as who that’s going to be,” Switzer said about naming a starting quarterback. “That’s why, like I said, it’s an open competition and the decision of when that will be? We don’t know.”

Switzer’s comments on Watson matched what Monken told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“I think that anytime that you have a player that at one time has exhibited the skillset at an elite level, you’re always going to give them the benefit of the doubt that somehow we’re going to be able to get that out of him,” Monken said.

Even though Gabriel was also mentioned, both Monken and Switzer seem to be excited about the seven games of footage that Sanders was able to put on tape during his unorthodox rookie season. Switzer assured reporters that Sanders is mobile enough to do everything that the Browns want to do offensively next season.

As currently constructed, it feels like Sanders and Watson will compete for the starting quarterback position. But expect the Browns to add in that mix. They’ll likely try to pursue free agent quarterbacks including Malik Willis and Kyler Murray. Maybe they’ll try to trade a mid-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Anthony Richardson.

Switzer expectedly kept all options on the table for Cleveland’s starting quarterback next season.