ESPN Radio Host Fires Major Shade at Browns GM
Andrew Berry, the general manager for the Cleveland Browns, is facing an immense amount of pressure entering the upcoming NFL offseason.
Following a terrible 2024 season, the Browns have a lot of work to do in order to get back on track. Unfortunately, due to decisions that Berry made, especially the trade for Deshaun Watson and the contract he was given, Cleveland is between a rock and a hard place.
They do have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they do not have a lot of money to work with.
Obviously, making the perfect move at No. 2 overall in the draft is a must. Berry cannot afford to miss with that pick. After that, the Browns will have to get creative to add more talent.
If he is unable to get the franchise turned around in the next couple of years and help the team take a big step in the right direction next season, Berry could be out of a job.
ESPN radio host and team insider Tony Grossi spoke out with a strong take about Berry. It's very clear that Grossi is not a fan of Berry. He threw some major shade at the Cleveland general manager.
“I’m down on Andrew. I don’t care; I’ve waited five years to see some inroads have been made, and I think a lot of the setbacks last year were on his watch, on his role. I have a high level of concern,” Grossi said.
Berry has brought this criticism on himself. He has simply made quite a few wrong moves.
Should he be able to start turning the team around with a big offseason, he could save his job. However, there is no denying that he is very much on the hot seat.
No matter what he decides to do, he has to stack up correct decisions. He's capable of doing that, but it's now or never for him with the Browns.
It is going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening during the offseason. Cleveland has quite a few ways to improve, but they have to hit on all of them. Myles Garrett's future with the team also likely depends on it after he made it clear that he has no interest in rebuilding.
Expect to hear a lot of news, rumors, and speculation about the Browns as the offseason gets underway. Berry is facing more pressure than he's ever faced and the hope is that he can respond well.