Evaluating How Cleveland Browns QB Room Stacks Up Before Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is far from settled. When training camp opens up in late July the quartet of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will resume their battle for the teams starting job.
Mandatory minicamp provided at least an initial glimpse into how the team views the depth chart at this juncture. In their eyes, it's Pickett and Flacco as 1A and 1B, and essentially fighting for the starting job, with the rookies, Gabriel and Sanders, competing to be the primary backup.
Keeping four signal callers feels highly unlikely, which means that by the time training camp wraps, someone will be the odd man out. Based on what I watched over the course of three days at minicamp last week, here's what I think the QB depth chart should look like when camp commences.
QB1 - Joe Flacco
Of the four quarterbacks, Joe Flacco took the least amount of reps during mandatory minicamp last week. That was by design. The 40-year-old veteran knows this offense. Has chemistry with a number of his teammates on that side of the ball.
This time of year is simply not for him. You know what you're getting in Joe Flacco. He has 17 years of experience under his belt. He's run this offense successfully before. For those reasons, he'd be my QB 1 heading into training camp next month.
QB2 - Shedeur Sanders
No quarterback was more consistent this spring than Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have eased him into things by letting him run with the third and fourth teams primarily, then rewarded him with some second-team reps during minicamp.
No matter which group he was with, though, he looked confident in what he was doing, processed well, went through his progressions, and delivered the ball accurately and on time. Sanders also made the most head-turning throws of spring workouts. He made the most of the reps that were given to him.
Until he takes reps with the first team, I can't consciously make him the team's starter. Hopefully, he'll get some of those opportunities at training camp. Still, he was as advertised coming out of college, and earned the primary backup spot right now.
QB3 - Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round because they fell in love with his intangibles, his strong arm, and the fact that he has a wealth of experience coming out of college. Those things were on display at minicamp, and unlike Sanders, he was given opportunities to play with the ones, with varying results.
Where he looked his best was against the twos, threes and fours, much like his fellow rookie. Gabriel provided reason for optimism this spring, but his short stature did seem to hinder him at times, particularly against the first team, and there were enough inconsistencies that I think he falls in line as QB3 for me right now.
QB4 - Kenny Pickett
Pickett got the most run with the first team throughout the spring, which seems fitting for how the Browns have talked about him. In their eyes, he very well may be QB1 when camp opens next month. He did have his best day on the last day of minicamp, Thursday.
That said, there were too many inconsistent moments throughout the majority of spring workouts that, for me, he's bringing up the rear. He could change my mind if he has a great camp and preseason. For now, though, he's the odd man out of this room.