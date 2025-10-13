Former Browns player sounds off following revenge game in Pittsburgh
A former Cleveland Brown made sure to keep quiet during the weekend leading up to his revenge game, but after the Browns fell to the Steelers 23-9, he made sure to let everyone know his thoughts.
Juan Thornhill, a two year member of the Cleveland Browns and current Pittsburgh Steeler, admitted it felt pretty good to beat his former team.
“It did. It felt good. I’m not going to lie to y’all, Thornhill said. “I wasn’t going to talk trash. I know people really wanted me to talk crazy to Cleveland, but I’m not going to do that. But it felt amazing getting that win against your former team.”
Thornhill racked up seven tackles in the win over the Browns and was a huge part of a secondary that left Dillon Gabriel confused all day long.
Cleveland originally signed Thornhill in the offseason before 2022, hoping the Super Bowl champion for the Chiefs would help provide a leadership role for the Browns.
Thornhill appeared in 22 games for the Browns over two seasons. He amassed just over 100 tackles with the team and never forced a turnover.
When the undrafted Ronnie Hickman began to emerge, the Browns no longer saw value for Thornhill. With an injury history piling up and the chance to save a few million dollars, the Browns decided to cut Thornhill before the season started.
Thornhill was able to win the starting safety job in Pittsburgh this offseason after a training camp battle with Miles Killebrew.
Thornhill also gave his thoughts on how Browns rookie quarterback Gabriel did against the the Steelers defense.
“I did think they were gonna throw it a lot. A lot of checkdowns, a lot of quick throws,” Thornhill said. “Kudos to the Browns putting a rookie out there against a front like ours. He definitely stepped up, made some plays with his arm, but having a rookie coming in Pittsburgh against a defense like ours, that’s a tough battle right there. I think he got a little flustered in the pocket, if I’m being completely honest with you. With me being that post player a lot, just sitting back there, I was watching him. It’s like he was very antsy trying to get the ball out of his hand and we still was getting back there.”
After the game, Thornhill made sure to take to social media too, trolling the Browns on X.
Thornhill seemingly made reference to a clip of him jogging and giving up instead of chasing down Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a long touchdown against the Saints. That clip made its rounds, being used as justification why the Browns needed to cut Thornhill.
Thornhill tweeted “Jogged my ass out of Acrisure with a W.”
While Hickman and Grant Delpit have been a fantastic duo for Cleveland so far this season, there is no doubt Thornhill will want to make sure the Browns regret their decision.