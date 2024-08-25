Former Cleveland Browns Stars Reunite After Preseason Game
Back in 2019, the Cleveland Browns were preparing for what everyone thought would be an exciting season. Baker Mayfield was at quarterback after an impressive rookie showing, and the Browns had brought in Odell Beckham Jr. to form a terrifying tandem with Jarvis Landry.
Of course, things did not go according to plan, as the Browns failed to make the playoffs that season. They would make one trip to the postseason together in 2020, but Beckham went on the injured reserve list halfway through the campaign. He was then released midway through 2021.
But apparently, there is no bad blood between Mayfield and Beckham, as the two former Browns stars shared a moment following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins preseason matchup on Saturday.
Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers last year and enjoyed what was probably the best season of his career, throwing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to leading Tampa Bay to an NFC South division title and a Wild Card Round playoff win.
Meanwhile, Beckham joined the Dolphins earlier this offseason and is set to be the team's No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Both players have played for multiple teams since departing Cleveland. Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022 and split that ensuing season between the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.
Beckham signed with the Rams after being waived by the Browns in November 2021. He helped Los Angeles win a Super Bowl that season and sat out all of 2022 after an ACL injury. He then spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens last year.