Former NFL Exec Makes Bold Statement About Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns were able to pull out a win in Week 2 over the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 18-13. It wasn't a pretty win, but it ended up being a win that moved the team to 1-1 on the season.
Deshaun Watson had another mediocre performance. He completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 186 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. On the ground, he did pick up 20 yards and a touchdown.
Throughout the first two weeks of the season, there haven't been many signs of the big bounce-back season that Watson was targeting. It has been more of the same from what the Browns saw throughout his first two years with the franchise.
At this point in time, fans and the media are starting to speculate that Cleveland will end up needing to look for a quarterback of the future next offseason.
One former NFL executive, who spoke with Browns on SI, dropped a bold statement about Watson.
"I don't think he (Watson) is going to be able to turn it around in Cleveland. I don't think he's going to be able to turn it around anywhere. It's disappointing after what he showed in Houston and the talent and potential he was showing, but that version of Deshaun I believe is gone."
He continued forward, explaining more of his reasoning.
"His confidence is completely gone. He doesn't even look to have the same arm. Whether it's the off the field stuff or his injury history, I just don't think we're ever going to see that same Houston version of Deshaun again."
Depending on how the season goes, the former executive offered his opinion on a couple of young quarterbacks that Cleveland could consider targeting to replace Watson in the future.
"There are a couple of guys out there I would think about. Quinn Ewers would be the perfect option, but I think Garrett Nussmeier has big-time potential as well. I think they should take a long look at both of those guys."
While targeting a change could be on the horizon, the Browns are just two games into the 2024 season. There is still a chance that Watson could figure things out and get his career back on track.
However, if we see more of the same throughout the rest of the year, Cleveland needs to start looking at options.
Hopefully for the Browns, Watson can avoid making them consider pursuing a quarterback. The ideal scenario would be for him to catch fire in the near future and lead the team to a sucessful season.
Unfortunately, that isn't looking likely to be the case from what has been seen through the first two games.