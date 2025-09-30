Former NFL head coach goes off on Shedeur Sanders over recent 'starter' comments
Shedeur Sanders is going to draw headlines whether he is on the bench or on the field. That is what the Cleveland Browns signed up for when using a fifth-round pick on the son of Deion Sanders.
This means coverage not only locally, but nationally as well. Everyone wants a piece of the Sanders conversation.
That includes ESPN, as former head coach Rex Ryan decided to launch into a verbal attack against the rookie quarterback on Monday's edition of "Get Up." Recently, Sanders was asked if he thinks he is ready to be a starter in the league. He said yes, which seemed like the obvious answer. Was he supposed to sheepishly say he wasn't, leading to concerns about a lack of self confidence?
This could have been brushed aside, but Ryan decided to go all in when given the chance.
The above clip, via Awful Announcing, seems a bit extreme. The question posed to the panel was regarding whether the Browns should bench Joe Flacco. That would lead to Dillon Gabriel starting, and could even mean Sanders remains QB3.
Ryan claims Sanders is "running his mouth" when he should be showing up to the facility and working on his game. There are no reports of him missing practice or not putting in the work, making Ryan's argument feel personal and without merit.
This is not to say Sanders should be saying what he has said. But what is he supposed to do if the media asks him a question? If the Browns don't want him speaking, that is something for their PR team to handle.
The Browns have a long list of problems right now, and Sanders' comments barely register as something of importance. Yet to a national audience, his comments are of way more interest than discussing the play of Flacco, the struggles of the offensive line, and the lack of production at wide receiver.
At this pace, it does look like we may see Sanders get a start at some point in the season. The only thing preventing that would be a miraculous Flacco turnaround, or Gabriel stepping in and becoming the long-term answer.
The Browns have two first-round picks in 2026 and it seems likely, at this point, one will be spent on a quarterback. Thus, it would make sense to at least see what is had in both Gabriel and Sanders. If the latter plays and does well, he will finally be able to quiet his critics. If not, the same storylines will likely continue to dominate the national conversation surrounding the Browns.