Former NFL QB Calls For Browns To Make Major Change Under Center
In the aftermath of the Cleveland Browns 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders last weekend, it's been open season on the team's star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Add former NFL QB Chase Daniels to the list of critics with some pointed thoughts about Watson's play to this point. Daniels, via FS1's show The Facility explained what he's seeing from Watson on Sunday's and urged the Browns to make a change under center.
"If I'm a quarterback, and I walk into the huddle to call a play and I have 10 other men – not kids – grown men looking at me, I want them to feel inspired by the way I'm calling the play," Daniels began. "I can tell if you're not inspired."
Watson, through five games this season, has produced more of the inconsistent play that he delivered in his first two years with the franchise. So far he's completed 60.2% of his passes for just 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Some of Cleveland's offensive woes are his doing, others can be attributed to dreadful offensive line play, untimely penalties and dropped passes by his receivers.
Despite all that, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that benching Watson is not even something he or the organization has considered. Daniels passionately explained why he thinks that's the case.
"Their hands are tied in this situation," Daniels said. "It is 100% ownership of the Cleveland Browns that are making the decision to play Deshaun Watson ... because they are paying him $230 million, they don't wanna look like fools like they have in the past."
Daniels is hardly the first person to suggest or elude to the idea that Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are calling the shots with Watson. If accurate, it's unlikely Watson ends up being benched in favor of Jameis Winston anytime soon, even if the offense continues to struggle.