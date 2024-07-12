Former NFL Star Has Bad News For Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson
When the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, people were expecting the Browns to have an MVP candidate under center for the foreseeable future.
The fact that Cleveland handed Watson a five-year, $230 million contract—fully guaranteed—in the wake of the trade indicated that was what the Browns thought, too.
Needless to say, that has not happened.
Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since arriving in Cleveland, and during that time, he he accumulated 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Not exactly MVP-caliber numbers.
But is there a chance that the old Watson could potentially return in 2024?
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones doesn't think so.
During a recent episode of FS1's Speak, Jones dealt some pretty bad news to Browns fans and anyone who thinks we could see a resurgence from Watson this coming season.
"I think the Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans is gone," Jones said. " ... That Deshaun Watson is not coming back."
Jones qualified his statement by saying that he does think Watson can win games for the Browns, noting how impressive Cleveland's roster looks.
"I think Deshaun Watson can be a solid quarterback, but I don't think we're going to get the Deshaun Watson that we've seen in Houston," added Jones.
In Watson's last year playing for the Texans in 2020 (he sat out all of 2021), he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven picks.
The 28-year-old made three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020.
The Browns may not ever see that specific version of Watson again, but if they can get anything even close to it, they should be in good shape.
Remember: Cleveland managed to win 11 games last season in spite of Watson playing in just six of them and the club shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks.