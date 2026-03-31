Ranking Cleveland Browns’ Positional Needs on Scale of Minimal to Maximum

The Cleveland Browns still have some time to fix their big needs this offseason.

Immediately following the NFL Combine, Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded a fifth-round draft pick for Tytus Howard, who was extended on a three-year deal to play right tackle in Cleveland.

In free agency, Berry added depth throughout the roster but added interior offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, who are both expected to start.

Even though the Browns got off to a nice jump start on their offseason, this roster still has some major needs on both sides of the ball.

Let’s break down their positional needs – from the smallest issues to the biggest ones.

EDGE depth

The Browns backed out of signing Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa in free agency due to concerns about his physical. The team was set to bring him in on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Epenesa was set to join a rotating cast of pass rushers that complement Myles Garrett, who the Browns are adamantly opposed to trading this offseason. Alex Wright was extended on a three-year deal to start on the other side of Garrett – but the rest of the depth is thin.

The Browns brought back Julian Okwara, who found some success last season with the team. They also have Isaiah McGuire, who could be on the roster bubble in the final year of his rookie deal. Expect the Browns to pursue one more pass rusher.

Future plan at safety

Both Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman will be playing in the final year of their contracts in 2026.

With Delpit and Hickman, the Browns have one of the better safety tandems in the NFL. Unfortunately, Christopher Edmonds, Daniel Thomas and Donovan McMillon don’t provide tremendous depth – or much of a plan for the future.

The Browns have done extensive research on Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who is expected to be one of the top players selected at the safety position.

Nickelback

Browns general manager Andrew Berry trading Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell was one of his best moves last season. Campbell and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward are a formidable pair, but the Browns don’t have an incredible solution at nickelback.

Last year, Myles Harden appeared in 16 games for the Browns, but oftentimes looked every bit of the seventh-round selection that he was.

The Browns can use some quality depth behind Ward and Campbell, and upgrading the starting nickelback position certainly wouldn’t hurt, either.

Left tackle

If it feels like the Browns have been looking for a solution at left tackle since Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas retired in 2017, it’s because they have been.

The last time that Berry invested a first-round pick into the offensive line was the 2020 NFL Draft when the Browns selected Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall selection. Five years later, Wills spent last season out of the NFL before getting another opportunity with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

The Browns addressed just about every position of need on their offensive line through trades and free agency. Now, it’s up to Berry to select the correct left tackle at some point in April’s draft.

Wide receiver

It’s no secret that the Browns have one of the worst receiver position groups in the NFL.

Jerry Jeudy would be a nice wide receiver No. 2 or No. 3, but the Browns have no alpha in the room. Cedric Tillman has accomplished very little since being drafted three years ago. Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash are at the end of the depth chart, developmental pieces.

The good news is that Berry and the Browns have done a ton of work on the upcoming receiver class, headlined by Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon. The Browns have met with the next tier of wide receivers as well, including players like Denzel Boston, Chris Bell and KC Concepcion.

It would be a stunner if the Browns don’t land a receiver with one of their first three draft picks.

Quarterback

Until the Browns put an end to their quarterback search that’s been ongoing since 1999, none of this matters.

The Browns are reportedly preparing to let Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders compete for the starting quarterback job in 2026.

Unless one of those two guys shows something that they haven’t already, the Browns are still searching for the most important position in sports.