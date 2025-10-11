Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback backs Dillon Gabriel ahead of Week 6 matchup
The height of Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a topic of conversation in the Cleveland media recently. When you build your ideal quarterback, you would probably envision a six-foot-three or six-foot-five-inch guy with a great arm and mobility. Whenever you have a quarterback like Gabriel, whose size is not his specialty, it gives some of the critical media and fans a reason to lose confidence in the player.
Cleveland fans heard some opinions from former Browns players earlier this week about Gabriel's size and how they feel it limits him in the game.
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch gave his opinion on whether Gabriel can succeed in the NFL on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show.
“Yeah, it used to be a disadvantage because everybody wanted this prototypical type quarterback, this six-foot-five, 230, standing in that pocket,” Batch said about the expectations for a quarterback’s size. “But the evolution of this game needs quarterbacks to be mobile, and you have to be able to make plays.”
The mobility of a quarterback is at an all-time high in the NFL today, with overall athleticism at the quarterback position exemplified by players like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Kyler Murray. Or the improvising ability highlighted by Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and the most recent No. 1 pick, Cam Ward.
The need for maneuverability at the most important position in football is what you need from your leader.
“You don’t necessarily have to be that six-foot-three or six-foot-five guy anymore, you just have to be able to make the right decisions and deliver the football, and that happens because of the success of quarterbacks prior to,” Batch said.
Batch doesn’t seem to think that Gabriel’s height will hold him back in the NFL if he is able to make the correct choices and create some plays with his legs here and there.
If the Browns put Gabriel in positions to help him succeed, he should be able to hold his own in the backfield. Gabriel has excelled in the short and intermediate game, especially in the quick passing game, as he put up over 100 yards and two touchdown passes in passes under 2.5 seconds vs the Vikings.
The Browns will continue to pound the rock with the breakout rookie running back Quinshon Judkins and keep Gabriel with short passes to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., Isaiah Bond, and Jamari Thrash. He should continue to lead the Browns to eventually some victories and solid numbers.