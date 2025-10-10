Browns OC reveals how Dillon Gabriel can improve against Steelers
After Dillon Gabriel and the Browns played a very close and competitive match against the Vikings in London in Week 5, during the rookie’s first NFL start, the brass in Cleveland seemingly thought the third-rounder out of Oregon showed enough potential ship former starter Joe Flacco to division rivals Cincinnati Bengals via a midweek trade.
These, however, are just the first baby steps in the long and excruciating process of finding a definitive answer at the quarterback position, one that never guarantees a positive outcome.
Talking to the media this Thursday, days before Gabriel’s second start for the Browns, Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees pointed out where the quarterback needs to improve next Sunday on the road against the Steelers.
“For Dillon, I think operationally we look to the biggest areas to improve. I mean after one one start, there’s gonna be things that he’s more comfortable doing. There’s gonna be rhythm there that he can get on the same page with the offensive line and the rest of the skill players. You just look to build the continuity with the rest of the group. I think every time he steps out there with the rest of the guys, you’ll see that continue to improve, whether it’s communication or physical you know, just connecting on things. I think that continuity will continue to improve for him.”- Tommy Rees
Rees also recognized the rookie’s approach to his first opportunity as a starter in the NFL.
“I thought he did a lot of positive things, unique week to prepare for ... thought he did a nice job getting himself ready and prepared. There’s always things to clean up,” said Rees.
Gabriel completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and no lost fumbles for the Browns. The zero turnovers are probably the most meaningful stat, as Flacco was second in the league in interceptions thrown (six) and was tied for first place with another five players having lost two fumbles after the four weeks, essentially minimizing the Browns’ chances to win a game.
His two touchdown passes also tied Flacco’s total output for the first four games.
Gabriel couldn’t quite lead Cleveland to a victory on Sunday, but at least the offense wasn’t the main culprit this time around. It was the Browns defense that broke down in London against Minny in the final moments, leading to a defeat.
There will be growing pains along the way, no doubt, but Rees knows it’s all part of a process where patience and repetition are critical towards obtaining results.