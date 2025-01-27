Former Player Issues Major Warning to Browns GM
The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal offseason for the future of the franchise. Also, there are quite a few names who are on the hot seat entering the offseason.
Andrew Berry is one of those names. As the team's general manager, Berry has to make sure to win this offseason.
With any move he makes, he needs to find success. After a brutal 2024 season for the Browns, the fans and ownership can't have much patience left for a turnaround.
Cleveland was given a major gift when they ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is a chance that the Browns could find their long-term quarterback with that pick. Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could make sense as the guy for the franchise.
There is a chance that Cleveland could pass on a quarterback and go with a different player as well.
Either way, Berry better make the right decision. He simply can't afford to make another mistake.
Former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts did not hold back from sending a warning to Berry. His warning was all about Berry knowing just how important the offseason is for his future and for the future of the Browns.
“I think this might be the biggest draft for Andrew Berry. Like, the biggest draft. For me, he has to hit like, this is critical. If you draft a quarterback at two, you gotta hit,” Shorts said.
He also cautioned the Cleveland general manager about trading back in the draft to grab more picks.
“I think when you do trade back, you can possibly get more picks, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to hit and that means possibly you’re giving up on a really good player at two.”
Truthfully, Shorts is 100 percent right. With where the Browns currently stand, they have to hit this offseason. They need to hit with their draft picks and with their free agency moves.
At this point in time, Cleveland seems to be a long way away from contending. That could change quickly with a big-time offseason.
All of that being said, everything will start and end with the decisions that Berry makes. He has to put a better product on the field than the Browns had in 2024. Berry is facing a lot of pressure, but that comes with the position that he holds.