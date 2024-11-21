Former Player Reveals Shocking Take on Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-8 on the season following their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was just the latest disappointment in a long line of them this year.
However, the play of quarterback Jameis Winston was a major bright spot.
Winston ended up completing 30 of his 46 pass attempts for 395 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has looked great in two out of his three games since taking over the starting job for the Browns.
Following his performance, there are more questions about Cleveland's quarterback situation. Could the Browns actually consider committing to Winston as their starting quarterback moving forward?
Former NFL quarterback Shaun King spoke out with his thoughts on the matter. He believes that Winston is the right guy to lead the Browns in the future.
“You can’t tell me you watched that New Orleans Saints game and Jameis didn’t look like one of the top 15-best quarterbacks playing the game of football right now. Forget the outcome.”
On the season, Winston has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Those numbers show why people think he could be a long-term option for Cleveland.
At 30 years old, Winston still has at least three or four good seasons left ahead of him.
Keeping Winston and adding talent to the rest of the roster could be a wise decision. He might be the kind of quarterback talent that can lead them back to the playoffs. With a better all-around roster, they could even become a contender with him under center.
That being said, the possibility of adding a young franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft might be too much to pass on. A name like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward might convince the Browns to spend their first-round pick on them.
Only time will tell what the Browns will do at quarterback. Winston is making the decision much harder than many thought it would be.
Winston has always been a talented quarterback. Perhaps Cleveland will give him a chance to continue showing that past the 2024 season.