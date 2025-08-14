Former Texas Wide Receiver to Sign with Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a speedy wide receiver with big play potential.
On Thursday afternoon, former Texas wideout Isaiah Bond announced his intention to sign with the Browns. The decision comes shortly after a grand jury in Collin County, Texas, returned a "no bill" to Bond regarding a sexual assault charge in April. According to a statement from the county's District Attorney, as reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, no indictment will be issued and all criminal proceedings in the matter have been concluded.
Bond went unselected in April's NFL Draft, despite being widely projected to be drafted within the first two rounds. Following the court's decision, Bond posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that revealed he would sign with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent.
"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond said. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream."
Bond added that he was now turning his entire focus to football and learning his new Browns playbook and teammates.
"I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations," Bond continued. "I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith. On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of the case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning, I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."
The 21-year-old pass-catcher brings speed to the Browns' receiving core. At Texas in 2024, Bond hauled in 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns as the Longhorns reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Bond, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine this spring.
Cleveland now adds the talented Bond to a group of wide receivers that features Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter. Jeudy was named to his first Pro Bowl a season ago, but the rest of the Browns are unproven and Bond will have every opportunity to make an early impact.