Four College Quarterbacks That the Cleveland Browns Should Be Watching
Stop me if this is too far, but Joe Flacco will likely not be the Browns’ starting QB the next time the team embarks on a playoff run. While Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have yet to prove themselves as worthy suitors, the Browns are likely to select a QB in the first round next year regardless of their play. While it’s too early to tell how the QBs stack up and which QBs will enter the draft, here’s a performance update on some of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks who could one day lead a parade down Superior Ave.
Garrett Nussmeier is an anomaly in the transfer portal era of football. Stepping onto LSU’s Baton Rouge campus in 2021, Nussmeier is one of the final relics of the Ed Orgeron era and sat three full seasons before becoming the Tigers’ starting QB last season. Nussmeier, the son of Saints OC Doug Nussmeier, threw for over 4,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in his inaugural season at the helm. He overcame a slow first half vs. Clemson in the season opener to throw for 232 yards and a touchdown in a massive opening-weekend road win. Nussmeier followed with a paltry performance in a 23–7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, but he’ll have ample chances to build off his strong 2024 campaign with five more ranked games on the schedule.
LaNorris Sellers ripped off six wins to end the regular season for South Carolina, catapulting him into the way, way-too-early 2026 mock drafts. Sellers threw for 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding nearly 700 yards on the ground and seven scores. Not nearly as accurate a passer as Nussmeier, Sellers has completed just 60% of his passes despite not yet facing championship contenders (Virginia Tech, South Carolina State). Through two games this season, Sellers has 337 passing yards and 48 rushing yards. He made his impact in the last six games of 2024, but will certainly need to resume his top-tier play by the time the Gamecocks hit the back half of their schedule. With six ranked opponents in their final seven games, Sellers’ draft stock will be tested soon.
Arch Manning is the most polarizing college QB since Johnny Manziel. After sitting two seasons behind Quinn Ewers at Texas, Manning had a lackluster debut for the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium. Manning was overwhelmed by the Buckeyes as Texas mustered just seven points while he struggled to complete passes. While playing the defending champions on the road is as tough of a debut as any QB could face, Manning righted the ship with video-game numbers against San Jose State over the weekend. The Longhorns have two more non-conference cupcake games before beginning one of the SEC’s more forgiving conference slates. Arch’s grandpa, Archie, has speculated that the redshirt sophomore may return to Austin for the 2026 campaign.
Cade Klubnik entered the season as one of college football’s most hyped QBs after leading Clemson to its first playoff berth since Trevor Lawrence wore orange and white. The dual-threat star produced gaudy numbers in his first two seasons under Dabo Swinney, but this campaign has gotten off to a rocky start. Klubnik’s Tigers fell at home to LSU to begin the season in a game where the offense never got going. Clemson responded with an 11-point win over Troy, but Klubnik threw his second interception in as many weeks. His pedigree and history suggest he’ll return to form, but if Clemson trips up against Haynes King and Georgia Tech this weekend, expect King to appear in this spot next week.
The Browns will have their pick of the litter if they or the Jaguars falter this season. Come back next week for another whirl around the college QBs who may end up in Berea.