Good Reason For Jerome Ford's Absence At Browns Training Camp Revealed
When Browns training camp first opened up at the Greenbrier Resort late last week, running back Jerome Ford was noticeably no where to be seen. Head coach Kevin Stefanski would later reveal that Ford had an excused absence for what he described as "great news" for the third-year back.
On Monday, Ford made his long-awaited arrival to training camp, joining his teammates for the a morning practice on Monday. Afterwards Stefanski shared that the "great news" he had referenced several days prior was that Ford had become a father in recent days.
"He's got a little bundle of joy, is the good news," Stefanski said. "But I'll let him share the details."
There may not be a better reason to miss practice than that. Fortunately the Browns have assembled a deep running back room this offseason. With Ford unavailable for the first few practices, a rotation of D'Onta Foreman, Pierre Strong and John Kelly Jr. handled the backfield workload.
Ford is expected to be the top back for Cleveland though, at least while Nick Chubb continues rehabbing from a serious knee injury that saw him tear two ligaments in his left knee. It's unclear at this time if Chubb will be ready for the start of the season.
Ford proved last season to be plenty capable of handling the team's top back responsibilities. The 2022 fifth-round pick played in all 17 regular season games last year, starting 12 in Chubb's absence. Ford rushed for 813 yards on 204 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He added another 319 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver.
This year he'll have the added benefit of "dad strength" on his side.