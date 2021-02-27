Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon Are Teammates Once Again

Former Browns’ teammates Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon will once again be teammates in the Fan Controlled Football League.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon will be teaming up again very soon. Manziel is a quarterback in a league called Fan Controlled Football. The team name is the FCF Zappers, the same team in which just signed Josh Gordon to a contract to make the two teammates for the first time since 2015.

Manziel has bounced around multiple football leagues since seeing his NFL career end quickly after spending 2014-2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Manziel has since spent time with The Spring League, CFL and Alliance of American Football.

Josh Gordon has seen more than his fair share of trouble off the field. The NFL suspended him indefinitely recently, so there was no chance he was ever going to play for the Seattle Seahawks, a team he has been with since 2019. Gordon has seen success in the league and at it’s highest he was very good. But, when the troubles keep you off the field it does not mean much.

In five total years with the Browns, Gordon was good for 3,106 yards and 16 touchdowns. That includes the season in which Gordon had nearly 1,700 receiving yards. Gordon missed 45 games in those five years with the Browns, mostly due to suspensions.

Players in the FCF league make between $1,600-$3,000 a month, not much of a financial incentive as it is a small startup league.

This move for both of the former Browns’ teammates likely will be short livid and won’t last long. Neither player has been able to stick around very long - in any of their past ventures. It comes as a low-risk and low-reward for the two, the best thing is they get to play football again. 

B1C4D705-3FB7-4582-AF37-D0B840CA72E3
News

Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon Are Teammates Once Again

Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns beat the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Says He Wants to Stay In Cleveland, May Be Easier Said Than Done

9D2BAE1F-1FC4-42E6-B77E-08D815CCC316
News

Tweet Sent By Jarvis Landry Sparks Conversation

Oct 20, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs towards the end zone in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Duke Johnson Released by Texans

Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Isaiah McKoy (23) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies defensive end Tipa Galeai (10) in the third quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Isaiah McKoy, WR Kent State

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs the for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

J.J. Watt Has Reportedly Been Offered $15-16 Million Per Season

Dec 26, 2019; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs mascot poses for a photo before the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Milton Williams, DL Louisiana Tech

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report Suggests Browns Won't Be Getting J.J. Watt