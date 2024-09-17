Grading Cleveland Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson Week 2 Performance vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns picked up the team's first win of the 2024 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 18-13. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 passes on 34 attempts, while throwing for 189 yards.
Here's a full breakdown of Watson's recent start against the Jaguars.
First Half Success
After a horrific Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Watson quickly found his rhythm in Jacksonville.
The successful first drive was partly due to the heavy emphasis on the short game, as it would take the Browns just over nine minutes to end the team's possession. Despite the slow-moving offense, Watson was 6/7 during the drive.
Watson's solid play early in the contest was also backed by a good rushing attack. While running back D'Onta Foreman only finished with 42 yards on the ground, his mentality of a "thumper" back helped put the veteran quarterback in easier situations. Foreman also paved the way for a excellent game from Jerome Ford, who finished for 64 yards on nine carries.
Outside of a couple mistakes in the first half, Watson showed promise.
Trouble In The Second Half
The tides began to change in the second half for the Browns' offense, as a combination of penalties and the threat of the Jaguars started to hamper the offensive gameplan.
As the pressure started to build up, Watson started to resort back to his week one self. Cleveland's quarterback had a couple misses in the first half in the short game that could have put the team in a better spot
The connection between wideout Amari Cooper and Watson has been rough through the first two weeks, and it was noticeable when looking back at the film. There were multiple plays were Watson did not put the ball in a good spot for Cooper, but the 30-year-old pass catcher did not help himself with a few drops earlier in the matchup.
The offensive line also had a few breakdowns in the second half that resulted in throwaways or sacks, but this beautiful throw to Jerry Jeudy with just under six minutes left was a huge boost to Watson's performance:
Final Thoughts and Grade
Overall, Watson improved from game one of the 2024 season. The offense at least had an identity in the first half, which is a step up from the pervious week. But if the Browns are in a shoot-out, and the defense has an off day, the slow offensive game plan won't work.
Moving forward, I would like to see more plays like the deep completions like that fourth quarter throw to Jeudy in order for me to trust in Watson. The offensive line will improve once healthy, and the run game will likely be even better once Nick Chubb returns.
Final Grade: C-