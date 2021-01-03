Greedy Williams Opens Door To Possible Playoff Return

Browns corner Greedy Williams sent out a tweet that will at least make you think, maybe it is possible Williams suits up a week from now.

Greedy Williams has not played in a game since December 29th of 2019. The Browns have went without their 2019 second round pick for the entire 2020 season. Without Williams, their definitely has been scarce talent at the defensive back position.

Dealing with a very touchy nerve injury, it has kept the young corner off the field and on the injured reserve. With the Browns making the playoffs, it gives Williams an extra week of recovery and potentially even time to get ready to put on the pads.

Williams took a screenshot to Twitter, potentially a text to a team doctor, showing his want to get on to the field with his team. It would definitely be a positive for the Browns, who were just torched by Mason Rudolph. Getting Denzel Ward back would be step number one, step two if possible, could be getting Williams in there. Williams may not be 100%, but him at 70% may be better than the Browns backup options.

It isn’t ideal to make a season debut this late in the season, in a win or go home. But, when you are trying to win anything is on the table. It is very possible we don’t see the former second round pick this season, but the door is at least open now - says the man himself. This could all be just a pipe dream, Williams could be living off the high of his team ending a playoff drought. The thought is in the air now, at least.