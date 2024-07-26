Here’s What Happened at Day 2 of Browns Training Camp
Another day of Browns training camp is in the books from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. VA. And while day one was essentially a glorified walk-through following the team's flight into town, Friday saw a slight uptick in intensity.
Keep in mind, this early in camp the Browns are still only in helmets and shorts so there's not a lot of physicality to practice at this juncture. That doesn't mean there weren't some noticeable moments of practice though.
Here's everything you need to know about the second day of training camp practice for the Browns.
Off On The Side
Once again there was a pretty star-studded group of players working out on the side away from practice on Day 2. That group featured Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, Nyheim Hines, Cameron Mitchell and D'Anthony Bell.
Before practice head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified that Garrett and Njoku are involved in the sidework as part of a methodical ramp up plan for each of them leading up to the season. So nothing to be alarmed about there.
The Chubb Don't Stop
Speaking of Chubb, who is starting camp on the physically unable to perform list, he was seen after practice doing sprints and some cutting drills with cones along with fellow running back, Hines. Media was instructed not to shoot the post-practice workout but he looked fluid as he always has.
Nearly 11 months from the gruesome knee injury that left him with torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments the Browns star back continues to look ahead of schedule. For what it's worth, Jimmy Haslam was looking on while Chubb went through the workout and seemed pleased with what he saw. There is still no timetable on his official return to the field.
First Full Team Work
For the first time at training camp the Browns ran 11-on-11 drills, in a lighter fashion of course considering they're only in helmets and shorts at this point. Still, it was a first look at some of the rotations of players at wide receiver, tight end, defensive line and linebacker – areas where the team may still have some position battles to sort through.
During the session Deshaun Watson was putting a little more zip on his throws and had few instances where he fit the ball into tighter windows to Amari Cooper and even tight end Jordan Akins. There were a few plays where he checked it down on shorter routes out in the flat and over the middle.
It was a first look at Watson going through his operation in team drills since his season-ending shoulder injury. He was processing things as well as one can during a slowed down session.
Player Of The Day
Elijah Moore has been touching the ball a lot these first two days. Watson hooked up with No. 8 for a couple bigger plays during 11-on-11s. For better or for worse there's also been at least one play each day where Moore got the ball in his hands via a reverse situation. Stay tuned for more regarding the Elijah Moore package this month.
Lineup Notes
- With Dalvin Tomlinson set to be out for a bit following knee scope surgery and Garrett ramping things up more gradually the starting defensive line was made up of Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris and Ogbo Okoronkwo.
- The starting tackle spots will be must watch TV throughout camp. Dawand Jones is back in the fold after his knee injury last year, but the left side is still vacant while Jedrick Wills recovers from a knee injury of his own. That spot is being occupied by James Hudson III at the moment.
- A fun story to follow during camp is 2022 sixth-round pick Michael Woods II, who is on his way back from a ruptured Achilles. Woods saw some action with the ones today, working in a few times along with Cooper, Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell
Other Notes
- Jerome Ford remains away from the team for a personal matter, as Stefanski clarified before practice. It sounds like a positive personal reason though because Stefanski said he'll have "good news" to share upon his arrival at the Greenbrier.
- There's been a lot of talk about how much Ken Dorsey loves to utilize motion in his offensive scheme and that's been evident through these first few days of camp. The Browns have already shown wide receivers motioning, running backs motioning out wide, multiple tight ends flipping sliding from one side of the formation to the other. There is plenty more where that came from
- Deshaun is taking a new approach to his third season with the Browns, and he gave a couple explicit answers to let the media know what exactly he's doing
Injury Report
Did not practice: Cameron Mitchell, Jerry Jeudy, Myles Garrett, David Njoky
PUP List: Nick Chubb (knee), D'Anthony Bell (shin)
NFI List: Nyheim Hines (knee)
Not in attendance: Greg Newsome (hamstring, NFI), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee, PUP), Jack Conklin (knee, PUP), Jedrick Wills (knee, PUP)
Quote of the Day
"It's Dallas. It's home. I don't plan on losing. That's it."
– Myles Garrett talking about the Browns Week 1 matchup with his hometown Cowboys
What's Next?
The Browns will practice for a third straight day on Saturday, since arriving at the Greenbrier. Practice will begin at 11:00 a.m. again before the team gets a day off on Sunday.