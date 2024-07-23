Who Are The Highest Graded Browns Players Over The Last 18 Years?
The last 18 years of Cleveland Browns football have been a roller coaster ride to say the least. There was the infamous 0-16 season in 2017 and one of the longest playoff droughts in professional sports. More recently though the organization has steadied the ship to become a consistent playoff contender with two postseason trips in four years.
Throughout it all there have been some great players to step on the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium and some total busts as well. Football analytics site Pro Football Focus took a walk down memory lane with a recent piece highlighting the highest graded Browns players at every position since 2006 – the year PFF started collecting date and issuing grades for players.
So which players mad the Browns All-PFF Era team?
QB: Baker Mayfield, 2020, 86.0 PFF Grade
RB: Nick Chubb, 2022, 90.4 PFF Grade
WR: Jarvis Landry, 2020, 84.8 PFF Grade
WR: Andrew Hawkins, 2013, 83.6 PFF Grade
WR: Josh Gordon, 83.0 PFF Grade
TE: Steve Heiden, 2008, 80.9 PFF Grade
LT: Joe Thomas, 2009, 94.1 PFF Grade
LG: Joel Bitonio, 2021, 93.6 PFF Grade
C: Alex Mack, 2013, 86.3 PFF Grade
RG: Wyatt Teller, 2020, 92.8 PFF Grade
RT: Jack Conklin, 2020, 84.1 PFF Grade
EDGE: Myles Garrett, 2023, 94.2 PFF Grade
EDGE: Za'Darius Smith, 2023, 85.3 PFF Grade
DI: Danny Shelton, 2016, 82.1 PFF Grade
DI: Sheldon Richardson, 2019, 73.9, PFF Grade
LB: Karlos Dansby, 2014, 86.3 PFF Grade
LB: D’Qwell Jackson, 2011, 80.8 PFF Grade
CB: Joe Haden, 2010, 82.3 PFF Grade
CB: Sheldon Brown, 2012, 79.5 PFF Grade
CB: Denzel Ward, 2018, 78.9 PFF Grade
S: T.J. Ward, 2013, 83.5 PFF Grade
S: Sean Jones, 2006, 81.1 PFF Grade
K: Dustin Hopkins, 2023, 84.4 PFF Grade
P: Corey Bojorquez, 79.0 PFF Grade
K/PR: Marlon Moore, 2014, 84.8 PFF Grade
ST: Jordan Kunaszyk, 2022, 90.1 PFF Grade
It's not by accident that a number of current Browns found themselves as some of the highest grated players over the last 18 years. Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Myles Garrett, Za;Darius Smith and Denzel Ward remain at the core of the roster heading into 2024.
It's no surprise that Josh Gordon made an appearance for his historic 2013 season where he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. It's also not a surprise that Hall of Famer Joe Thomas posted the highest grade of any Browns player since 2006.
Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield may have had an ugly exit from Cleveland but his run in Cleveland from 2018-2021 remains the best QB play the organization has seen over that span.
Do you agree with the the list of the best Browns players of the PFF Era?