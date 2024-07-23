Browns Digest

Who Are The Highest Graded Browns Players Over The Last 18 Years?

PFF released their list of the best Browns players at every position since the site launched in 2006

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The last 18 years of Cleveland Browns football have been a roller coaster ride to say the least. There was the infamous 0-16 season in 2017 and one of the longest playoff droughts in professional sports. More recently though the organization has steadied the ship to become a consistent playoff contender with two postseason trips in four years.

Throughout it all there have been some great players to step on the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium and some total busts as well. Football analytics site Pro Football Focus took a walk down memory lane with a recent piece highlighting the highest graded Browns players at every position since 2006 – the year PFF started collecting date and issuing grades for players.

So which players mad the Browns All-PFF Era team?

QB: Baker Mayfield, 2020, 86.0 PFF Grade

RB: Nick Chubb, 2022, 90.4 PFF Grade

WR: Jarvis Landry, 2020, 84.8 PFF Grade

WR: Andrew Hawkins, 2013, 83.6 PFF Grade

WR: Josh Gordon, 83.0 PFF Grade

TE: Steve Heiden, 2008, 80.9 PFF Grade

LT: Joe Thomas, 2009, 94.1 PFF Grade

LG: Joel Bitonio, 2021, 93.6 PFF Grade

C: Alex Mack, 2013, 86.3 PFF Grade

RG: Wyatt Teller, 2020, 92.8 PFF Grade

RT: Jack Conklin, 2020, 84.1 PFF Grade

EDGE: Myles Garrett, 2023, 94.2 PFF Grade

EDGE: Za'Darius Smith, 2023, 85.3 PFF Grade

DI: Danny Shelton, 2016, 82.1 PFF Grade

DI: Sheldon Richardson, 2019, 73.9, PFF Grade

LB: Karlos Dansby, 2014, 86.3 PFF Grade

LB: D’Qwell Jackson, 2011, 80.8 PFF Grade

CB: Joe Haden, 2010, 82.3 PFF Grade

CB: Sheldon Brown, 2012, 79.5 PFF Grade

CB: Denzel Ward, 2018, 78.9 PFF Grade

S: T.J. Ward, 2013, 83.5 PFF Grade

S: Sean Jones, 2006, 81.1 PFF Grade

K: Dustin Hopkins, 2023, 84.4 PFF Grade

P: Corey Bojorquez, 79.0 PFF Grade

K/PR: Marlon Moore, 2014, 84.8 PFF Grade

ST: Jordan Kunaszyk, 2022, 90.1 PFF Grade

It's not by accident that a number of current Browns found themselves as some of the highest grated players over the last 18 years. Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Myles Garrett, Za;Darius Smith and Denzel Ward remain at the core of the roster heading into 2024.

It's no surprise that Josh Gordon made an appearance for his historic 2013 season where he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. It's also not a surprise that Hall of Famer Joe Thomas posted the highest grade of any Browns player since 2006.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield may have had an ugly exit from Cleveland but his run in Cleveland from 2018-2021 remains the best QB play the organization has seen over that span.

Do you agree with the the list of the best Browns players of the PFF Era?

