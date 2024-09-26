How Browns DE Myles Garrett Is Handling His Injuries With 14 Games To Go
The Cleveland Browns have a problem on their hands as they look to navigate the rest of the 2024 season with their star player battling injuries.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has spoken pretty candidly about injuries to his feet that have limited his snaps over the last couple weeks. That issue has now compounded into other ailments to his Achilles and his thigh.
All of them are going to take some managing from here on out, but Garrett doesn't have time to worry about it. He's focused on the Browns Week 4 matchup with the Raiders.
"We haven't talked about the entire season," Garrett asserted. "We're talking about one game at a time, so make it through this game, see how I feel next and then each one individually. We make it to the bye week and then we evaluate, see where we are and we go from there."
Garrett admits that taking a week off may do him some good, but he's bound and determined to get to the bye week to get off his feet. That feels easier said than done. The Browns bye week is still six weeks away. Then, on the other side of it, arguably the toughest stretch of their schedule awaits in November and December.
Ultimately, he's cursed taking the situation one week at a time, while trying to contribute whatever he can on the field.
"Just manage it as we go," he said. "We've got multiple days to do that. Yesterday, taking some time off, Tuesday, Monday and all those days, even right after the game Sunday getting right on it. I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season and sometimes some bumps and bruises like I have now. An injured animal is the fiercest, so I'm going to be at my best.”
Garrett may still have his bark, but his bite has been clearly hindered by this series of injuries. Last week against the New York Giants, he played just 58% of the team's defensive snaps, while spending chunks of time on the sideline or in the blue medical tent attending to his wounds.
It's not in Garrett's nature to make excuses though, and he's played through plenty of injuries throughout his career. As long as he feels he can still impact the game in a positive way for his Browns teammates he'll be out there.
"I felt like I was limited, but again, I won't make any excuses for it," hs said. "That's just what it is right now and everyone's dealing with their own issues, whether physically or mentally. Mine happen to be very apparent. So we’re going to get them as right as they can and then I'll be out there and playing at the best that I can."
For what it's worth, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick says he isn't worried about causing further damage by playing through the ailments. Any of those concerns too are also week-to-week.