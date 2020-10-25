SI.com
How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle

It is just about that time for the battle of Ohio, part two. This time things will go down in the Queen City as the Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Round one went to Cleveland, which controlled the game all along, but let the Bengals hang around and they certainly had a chance. Since then, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has took his lumps and bruises. The Browns are coming off a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals blew a lead to lose the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland is a bit healthier this week as Baker Mayfield has been able to practice and safety Ronnie Harrison is back on the back end. Jarvis Landry will be playing with a broken rib still and Jacob Phillips remains out for Cleveland. Wyatt Teller is still at least a week away and Greedy Williams remains on the injured reserve. Nick Chubb is still a month away from being back at least, Kareem Hunt does want to get going and this could be the game.

The Bengals have some injuries themselves. Joe Mixon did not practice this week and will miss this one. William Jackson is also out for the Bengals.

The Bengals have dropped their last two, including the blown game as mentioned already to the Colts. A few weeks ago Cincinnati was able to pick up their only win of the season thus far over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the last three games Joe Burrow has thrown three interceptions to just one touchdown. He still is throwing the ball plenty, which is probably not what is best for the rookie.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to win their fifth game of the season. A good number when you add in that they only won six games last season. Cincinnati beat Cleveland the second go around in 2019, the Browns don’t want a letdown repeat of that.

Below is the viewing options for this one.

  • When: Sunday, October 25th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. If watching on an app is your thing, check out the CBS app. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

