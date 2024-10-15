If The Season Ended Today Where Would The Cleveland Browns Be Drafting?
Cleveland Browns fans are no strangers to NFL draft talk starting up while their team is in the middle of the season. Nobody expected it to be starting those conversations this early in the 2024 campaign though.
At 1-5 though, the Browns have their work cutout for them if they have any hopes of digging themselves out of a disastrous hole and making a return trip to the postseason. On the heels of trading top wide receiver Amari Cooper on Tuesday, the team has officially entered NFL Draft talk territory. Especially considering the franchise has a first round pick at its disposal for the first time in four years.
Based on the current league standings and tie breakers, Tankathon shows the Browns having the second overall pick at the moment. The 1-5 England Patriots being the only team drafting ahead of Cleveland if the season were to end today. The rest of the top five picks are rounded out by Jacksonville, (1-5), Carolina (1-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-4).
Given the stuggles of quarterback Deshaun Watson though, drafting No. 2 overall would put Cleveland in a position to draft one of the always coveted top quarterbacks in the 2025 class. Thate said, the Browns still have 11 games to play this season which will impact their final draft positioning for 2025.
For what it's worth, the Browns haven't drafted in the top 10 since 2020 when they selected Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick. They haven't drafted in the top five since taking Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft.
What the future holds for the Browns remains to be seen, but as things stand right now they're trending towards being on the clock pretty early on come April 24, 2025.