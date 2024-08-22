Injured Cleveland Browns Player Captured Practicing For Different Role
The Cleveland Browns are currently dealing with a dilemma at left tackle.
With usual starter Jedrick Wills still working his way back from an MCL injury and subsequent arthroscopic knee surgery back in December, Cleveland has tested out a rotating case of characters at the left tackle position throughout training camp. Unfortunately, a number of them have suffered a similar fate as Wills.
The trio of James Hudson III, Hakeem Adeniji and Germain Ifedi all left last Saturday's preseason loss to the Vikings with injuries. Of that group, Ifedi was back practicing this week after a minor hand injury. Still, the Browns are still lacking a reliable starter at the position. Reinforcements may be on the way though.
Ahead of the team's final training camp practice on Wednesday veteran tackle Jack Conklin was captured working out on his own and noticeably was going through drills as if he was playing left tackle. Conklin is working his way back from a serious injury of his own after tearing two ligaments in his left knee during a Week 1 matchup with the Bengals last season.
The 30-year-old has played his entire NFL career as a right tackle, but has experience at left tackle from his days in college at Michigan State. Like WIlls, Conklin has yet to practice during Brown straining camp and the preseason, but this video could suggest he's close to making his long-awaited return to the field.
To this point head coach Kevin Stefanski has been very coy about the status of any of the team's injured players like Wills and Conklin, so no specific timeline is known at this time. Still, the fact that the Browns yet made a trade to address their left tackle debacle could be a sign that one of the regular starting tackles is close to a return.
Conklin getting work in at the job could also hint at the idea that he's closer to that than Wills. If so, the team could be considering using Conklin on the left side and second-year man Dawand Jones on the right. Or the Browns could just envision Conklin being a reliable swing tackle for them this season.
The possibilities are endless once the eight year veteran is ready to suit up, More than anything it would be a welcomed sight for Cleveland.