Insider Feels Cleveland Browns Should Trade Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns are in a very difficult spot heading into the NFL offseason, and defensive end Myles Garrett just made things a little bit worse for them.
Garrett put the Browns on notice this week, sending a pretty stern message to the front office in saying that he is "trying to win right now."
Well, given the fact that Cleveland is just 3-11 on the season, it may be difficult for the Browns to instantly jump back into contention in 2025.
What could that mean for Garrett's future in Cleveland?
Browns insider Jason Lloyd made an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, and he came to a conclusion that no one wants to hear: Cleveland should probably trade the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
"He's the only piece you have to get multiple first-round picks," Lloyd said of Garrett. "And with how long it's going to take to put this thing back together, you're better off moving on from him this offseason."
Lloyd feels that the Browns should ultimately set their sights on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft because he isn't enamored with the 2025 quarterback class. He also thinks they have far too many holes to contend in the foreseeable future.
"If they ever do put this thing back together, how much is [Garrett] going to have left?" Lloyd continued. "If he does stay through the whole thing, how much would he realistically have left by time they're ready to win at a high level?"
Garrett turns 29 years old at the end of the month and has battled some nagging injury issues this season. He has still been productive, registering 38 tackles and 11 sacks, but it is fair to wonder how much time he has left as a genuinely elite defender.
Taking all of that into consideration, it very well may be in Cleveland's best interest to trade Garrett now and start a complete rebuild.