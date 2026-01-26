Analyzing Pros and Cons for Nate Scheelhaase As Cleveland Browns’ Next Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are set to have Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase in for a second-round interview for the head coach opening.

There has been a lot of buzz that Scheelhaase could land the head coach job with the Browns, as he has proven his smarts and impressed the brass. It would be a massive risk since he is 35 and has never been a coordinator on the professional level.

After his work with Matthew Stafford and the number one passing offense in the NFL this past season, Scheelhaase is a hot name that a lot of teams want to talk to. The question is whether he would be a good fit as Cleveland's next head coach.

Pros to hiring Nate Scheelhaase as Browns' head coach

Learning from one of the brightest football minds in the last 20 years, Sean McVay, is a very good indicator of someone who can succeed. Scheelhaase has developed his coaching skills and learned from the best, so he could very well succeed in the NFL as a head coach.

That past experience as an offensive coordinator is more of a good thing than some might think. Scheelhaase has proven he can run an offense on his own and succeed with it.

Having a top offensive mind in today's NFL is so important to have, with the game evolving so much. Scheelhaase understands this, and it's why he has been a good assistant coach in the NFL over the last two years.

This might also seem silly, but he wants the job. With coaches dropping out of this race for the Browns job, it is important to have someone who is driven and determined to want the job as much as he does, not that's not a bad thing to have.

Cons to hiring Nate Scheelhaase as Browns' head coach

The experience is going to be the hang-up for every team that considers Scheelhaase for a head-coaching or offensive-coordinating job. To be fair with Scheelhaase, he has been an offensive coordinator in the past with Iowa State, so it isn't a massive stretch, but coaching at the NFL level versus the college level is two very different things.

Just because someone is smart doesn't necessarily mean they are cut out to be a head coach. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is a perfect example of that: he is clearly smart, with a high football IQ, but wasn't quite the leader Arizona needed. Scheelhaase's leadership quality is unknown and would be risky for the Browns.

There's also one factor that Scheelhaase has gotten spoiled with, having Stafford as the quarterback he's worked with. What happens when he has to coach up Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or Deshaun Watson? Scheelhaase has to prove he can develop quarterbacks who are not on Stafford's level.