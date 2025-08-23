Insider Links Browns to Compelling Trade for Broncos Weapon
The Cleveland Browns attempted to repair their ailing backfield in the NFL Draft this past April, selecting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in Rounds 2 and 4, respectively.
Unfortunately, Judkins found himself in some alleged off-the-field trouble, and while it looks like he will be just fine, it doesn't change the fact that the Browns could use another body at the position.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that Cleveland was in search of running back help on the trade market, and now, Zac Jackson of The Athletic has identified a potential target for the Browns: Denver Broncos youngster Audric Estime.
"The Browns need a bigger back with Quinshon Judkins still unsigned and away from the team," Jackson wrote. "... Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson are both smaller, more passing-down-type players. Keep an eye on Audric Estime if he doesn’t stick in Denver. Estime played under new Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. "
Audric Estime could be a perfect fit in Cleveland
The Broncos have revamped their rushing attack themselves this offseason, signing J.K. Dobbins in free agency and nabbing RJ Harvey in the draft. That could leave Estime — a former fifth-round pick — out in no-man's land.
Estime played in 13 games during his rookie campaign in 2024, registering 310 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound bruiser would definitely comprise a rather interesting fit in Cleveland.
The 21-year-old had a brilliant final season at Notre Dame in 2023, racking up 1.341 yards and 18 scores on a robust 6.4 yards per attempt. He may never even approach those types of numbers on the NFL level, but he could at least develop into a serviceable rotational piece.
Not only that, but Estime almost certainly wouldn't cost much for the Browns. He could fetch a Day 3 pick, at most, and there may even be a chance that Denver cuts him.
We'll see Cleveland makes a push for Estime in the days leading up to the season opener.