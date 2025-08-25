Insider Pitches Wild Scenario for Browns RB Quinshon Judkins
When the Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April, they thought they were getting the perfect Nick Chubb replacement.
After all, Judkins had just completed a fantastic season at Ohio State in which he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry while also logging 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
However, things have not gone according to plan for Judkins. He caught a domestic battery charge in July, and even though a prosecutor recently dismissed the case, his Week 1 status remains up in the air. Not just because of a potential suspension from the NFL, but also because he has yet to sign his contract with the Browns.
But how about this for a kicker? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has outlined a scenario in which Judkins could, in theory, play college football in 2025.
Could Quinshon Judkins actually play college football this season?
"If the player never signs an NFL contract (and Judkins has not), why shouldn’t he be able to return to college?" Florio wrote. "The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement contemplates the possibility of a player returning to school after the draft. While not binding on the NCAA, it shows that it shouldn’t be viewed as an impossibility."
Florio then added that if Judkins doesn't sign a contract with Cleveland, he could then re-enter the NFL Draft next year.
Obviously, the chances of this happening are slim to none. More than likely, the Browns with reach some type of resolution with Judkins. It probably just depends on everything going on with the 21-year-old at the current point in time.
But this would certainly be a landmark decision if Judkins actually does decide to return to the collegiate ranks, where he spent three years between Ole Miss and Ohio State.
We'll see if Cleveland is able to come to terms with Judkins before the start of the regular season.