Browns Digest

Insider Pitches Wild Scenario for Browns RB Quinshon Judkins

An insider has offered a wild potential scenario for Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins.

Matthew Schmidt

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April, they thought they were getting the perfect Nick Chubb replacement.

After all, Judkins had just completed a fantastic season at Ohio State in which he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry while also logging 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Judkins. He caught a domestic battery charge in July, and even though a prosecutor recently dismissed the case, his Week 1 status remains up in the air. Not just because of a potential suspension from the NFL, but also because he has yet to sign his contract with the Browns.

But how about this for a kicker? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has outlined a scenario in which Judkins could, in theory, play college football in 2025.

Could Quinshon Judkins actually play college football this season?

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins runs during a Browns rookie minicamp drill at the team's training facility May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the player never signs an NFL contract (and Judkins has not), why shouldn’t he be able to return to college?" Florio wrote. "The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement contemplates the possibility of a player returning to school after the draft. While not binding on the NCAA, it shows that it shouldn’t be viewed as an impossibility."

Florio then added that if Judkins doesn't sign a contract with Cleveland, he could then re-enter the NFL Draft next year.

Obviously, the chances of this happening are slim to none. More than likely, the Browns with reach some type of resolution with Judkins. It probably just depends on everything going on with the 21-year-old at the current point in time.

But this would certainly be a landmark decision if Judkins actually does decide to return to the collegiate ranks, where he spent three years between Ole Miss and Ohio State.

We'll see if Cleveland is able to come to terms with Judkins before the start of the regular season.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News