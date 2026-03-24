The Cleveland Browns’ Five Best Day 2 Draft Picks Since 2010

Even through the rubble of a multitude of failed draft picks, it’s easy to single out the Cleveland Browns’ top two offensive players since 2010; both of them arrived as second round picks.

Since 2010, when the NFL adopted a three-day made-for-TV format for its draft, Cleveland has executed 43 second- or third-round selections, with many of them quickly forgotten. Yet, two from last year stood out plenty.

These are the Browns’ Top-5 second-day draft picks since 2010:

Joel Bitonio, guard, second round, 35th overall 2014

Any Hall of Famer or future Hall of Famer automatically gets a spot on our list, and that’s just what Bitonio has become throughout a 12 year career that includes seven Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections and three-second-team selections.

Not many players are afforded the chance to take all the time they need to come up with a decision on retiring or coming back to play, but that’s exactly what the Browns are doing with Bitonio, despite already absorbing a huge dead cap hit from his expiring deal.

Even at the age of 34, he’s still one of the most trusted interior blockers in the game.

Nick Chubb, running back, second round, 35th overall, 2018

Chubb wasn’t even the first running back from his school drafted in 2018, but make no mistake, he had an immediate impact. Chubb earned four straight Pro Bowl nods and one second-team All-Pro selection from 2019 to 2022, as a high volume workhorse in the Browns’ backfield.

Unfortunately, early in the 2023 season Chubb sustained a gruesome knee injury that took him out for a year and a half. His comeback was short-lived, as a foot fracture wiped out the last handful of games of the 2024 campaign.

Chubb’s no stranger to overcoming injuries, as he came back from a dramatic knee injury suffered in 2015 while playing at Georgia to become Cleveland’s third-leading rusher in franchise history. He played last season for Houston.

Carson Schwesinger, linebacker, second round, 33rd overall 2025

One season is all we needed to include Schwesinger on this list, after the UCLA product exploded on the scene with 156 tackles, 11 stops for a loss, two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and three passes defended, along with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Schwesinger is already part of Cleveland’s backbone on defense, and the franchise thinks so highly of him that they let breakout linebacker Devin Bush Jr. walk in free agency.

Harold Fannin Jr., tight end, third round, 67th overall 2025

Another Class of ‘25 star, Fannin led Cleveland in catches, yards and touchdowns, as the team’s second tight end on the depth chart.

Fannin was so good, Cleveland let fan favorite David Njoku hit the open market in free agency, banking on the 21-year old who arrived in Berea after a record-breaking college career at Bowling Green.

Fannin is currently the Browns’ most important weapon on offense.

T.J. Ward, safety, second round, 38th overall 2010

A hard-hitting safety out of Oregon, Ward shined lining up against big physical wideouts and tight ends at the line of scrimmage, and stopping the run.

He played both safety positions during his time in Cleveland, but was a natural at strong safety, where he earned a Pro Bowl nod and recognition as a second-team All-Pro in 2013. He would go on to earn two more Pro Bowl invites as part of Denver’s ‘No-Fly Zone’.

Ward might have little love for Cleveland’s media, but his impact on the Browns’ is undeniable.