Insider Sends Stern Message To Cleveland Browns Before Giants Matchup
The Cleveland Browns face what some may call a must-win situation when they host the New York Giants on Sunday.
Why? Because this is a home game for the Browns, and they are playing a clearly inferior opponent. Cleveland plays in a rugged AFC North division that isn't too forgiving, so it simply cannot afford to lose these types of matchups.
That's why Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com is labeling this a "character game" for the Browns.
"The Giants are a bad team. But this is the NFL, and good teams lose to bad ones," Pluto wrote. " ... This is a character game for the Browns. Will they be focused and take the 0-2 Giants seriously? If they do, Cleveland can dominate this game."
The caveat is that New York probably should be 1-1 right now had it ensured that it actually had a healthy kicker on its roster against the Washington Commanders last week, so it's not like the Giants are the Carolina Panthers.
Still, this is a game that the Browns absolutely should win. They are the superior ballclub, and they are coming off of an impressive road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Plus, Cleveland really needs to take advantage of these next three weeks when it plays the Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Commanders. The schedule gets significantly more difficult after that, and the Browns don't actually play an AFC North opponent until facing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
We'll see if Cleveland can rise to the occasion against New York.