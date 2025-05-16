Browns Digest

Insider Suggests Bold Cleveland Browns’ QB Outcome

Could a recent trade acquisition earn the starting job?

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) plays against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Browns will have four new quarterbacks on their roster this upcoming season, and while Week 1 is still over three months away, fans and analysts are already speculating about how Cleveland's position battle could shake out.

Andrew Siciliano, the play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Browns' Radio Network, joined 92.3 The Fan's "Talking Heads" show on Friday to give his prediction for an early potential depth chart.

"If there were a game tomorrow, it would be Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco," Siciliano said. "I might lean Kenny Pickett right now. If Shedeur Sanders hadn't fallen to the fifth round, your quarterback room would be Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, and you would probably say it's a competition between Pickett and Flacco. Pickett's the younger one and Dillon Gabriel is going to learn and be the understudy and learn from two veterans. If one was demonstrably better, then sure, but it's Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco."

However, the Browns did select Sanders, and the Colorado quarterback adds an interesting wrinkle to the competition. Siciliano emphasized the importance of the preseason in separating the four passers and said the Browns' joint practices with opposing teams could reveal a lot about the state of the QB room.

"You have two joint practices with the Panthers and the Eagles; you get a lot of work done in joint practices," Siciliano said. "And, you have three meaningful preseason games. This summer is going to be different. Gone are the days of 'this preseason game means nothing.' These preseason games truly do mean something, and that's going to be fun."

Cleveland Browns training camp doesn't start until the summer, but the additions of two rookie quarterbacks and two veteran passers have already brought excitement to the team's fanbase.

