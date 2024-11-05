Insider Unveils Browns May Make More Trades
The Cleveland Browns have already gotten the NFL trade deadline started with a bang, sending edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
And the Browns may not be done.
During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, insider Adam Schefter revealed that Cleveland may be making some more trades before the deadline comes to a close later on Tuesday.
“The Browns, that’s a good question,” Schefter said. "I think that they’ve been open on some other people. I think anything’s possible, but I don’t have an exact answer for you to know.”
So while there is no guarantee that the Browns make another move, it certainly seems like they are willing to explore other options.
Cleveland has numerous players on its roster that look like very viable trade candidates, and on both sides of the ball. Offensively, tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Elijah Moore are high-profile names that could be dealt, and defensively, defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Moore as well as cornerback Greg Newsome II seem like natural possibilities.
Things have definitely not gone according to plan for the Browns this season.
Cleveland went into the year expecting to make the playoffs, especially after going 11-6 and qualifying for the postseason a year ago.
But a litany of issues up and down the roster have caused the Browns to stumble to a 2-7 record, with the squad most recently falling to the Los Angeles Chargers.
It would actually be wise for Cleveland to try and acquire some more draft capital before the trade deadline ends.