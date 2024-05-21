It's Been How Long Since One Cleveland Rival's Last Playoff Win?
Getting to the playoffs is hard. Winning a playoff game is even harder. There are only eight teams every year that get to win a game in the NFL Playoffs and for the rest of the NFL, they get sent home and have to wait an entire year to try and catch lightning in a bottle.
Winning in the playoffs is just as much luck as it is skill, so this list doesn't tell the entire story. Regardless of the circumstances, it has been quite some time since a few franchise's last playoff win, including one of Cleveland's hated rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Only five franchises have a winless drought of more than 10 years and shockingly enough, the team that is in the longest wait is the Miami Dolphins. That last playoff victory for Miami was on December 30, 2000, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 in overtime.
Other franchises that stand out are hated AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who haven't won a playoff game in seven straight seasons since they beat the Chiefs 18-16 in the 2016 playoffs.
The other head-scratchers on the list are the Denver Broncos' eight-year drought, the Falcons' six-year drought and the Patriots' five-year drought.
For Cleveland, they check onto this list with a three-year winless streak, sharing that line with the New Orleans Saints. The Browns' last playoff victory came in Pittsburgh on that movie-like day where Cleveland got off to a magical start after the first play of the game resulted in a touchdown.
Does Cleveland have more where that came from in 2024? They definitely have the roster to do it and if they can stay healthy they will have the opportunity to erase their winless streak.