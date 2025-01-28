Notable QB Prospect Has High Praise For Cleveland Browns OC
The Cleveland Browns are in hot pursuit of a new quarterback this offseason. Their search may very well take them all the way up to the NFL Draft in April where they hold the No. 2 overall pick, and a chance to pick one of the top name in this year's rookie QB class.
Should they pass on the likes of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, or Miami's Cam Ward though, their search may lead them to finding a rookie option in a later round. That could ultimately lead them to Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who just so happens to have a notable connection to the Browns already.
New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was Milroe's OC at Alabama during the 2023 season. The fact that Rees has intricate knowledge of Milroe's game could come in handy for Cleveland if they're considering drafting the signal caller.
Even though they spent just one season together, Milroe – who is participating in the Senior Bowl this week – believes he wouldn't even be an NFL ready QB without spending that year under Rees' tutelage.
“For me, it was the amount of knowledge that I learned from him,” Milroe said on Friday. “No. 1, with him playing the position and No. 2. through the coaching. I have gained so much knowledge and respect. The best thing about it is that we worked together through that process. It was so fun from the start of the season to the end of the season, the growth and everything that comes about it. I have so much respect for coach Rees, so much respect for him as a person as well. All though it was a short period of time, I learned so much from him.”
It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns will make a serious attempt at drafting Milroe come April. As Rees emphasized a couple weeks back, wherever the Katy, Texas native ends up being draft, Rees is wishing him nothing but the best.
“Listen, as a person, I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen," said Rees at his introductory press conference last week. "Obviously, we went through an entire season together and when you’re the play caller and the quarterback, there’s a great relationship there. But I’m really not going to expand much on anybody in the draft right now and just know that I have a lot of love for Jalen as the man he is and wish him all the best.”