Jameis Winston Uses Nursery Rhyme In First Epic Quote Of Browns Tenure
Cleveland Browns veteran quarterback Jamies Winston has amassed a highlight real of epic quotes and pregame speeches over the course of his nine-year career.
On Thursday he dropped the first unforgettable one of his Browns tenure as he tried to encapsulate why he believes his fellow QB Deshaun Watson is still destined for greatness.
"A lot of people forget when you can go out and see practice, you can knick-knack, this that, paddy wack, give a dog a bone. Deshaun Watson is gonna turn it on. He always gonna find a way to shine when the lights come on."
If you're wondering what the famous nursery rhyme has to do with football, well so is everyone else. But it sure did sound smooth. Most things do when Winstons speaks.
Winston's first epic quote came as he was discussing the lofty expectations on Watson this season, and the outside criticism that continues to swarm him. For as critical as people on the outside may be, Winston knows no one is harder on themselves more than Watson.
"He knows the magnitude and expectation that a lot of people have for him," Winston added. "But if you think that Deshaun Watson has a lesser expectation than all the fans, that all of you have of him, then you're short changing yourself, because he has high expectations. He wants to be, and will be a Super Bowl winning quarterback."
That's certainly a bold prediction form one of Watson's closest confidants. The 2015 first overall pick is no stranger to dealing with some off the field adversity of his own, which is part of the reason he's been entrusted to be Watson's ultimate hype-man going into perhaps the most pivotal year of his career.