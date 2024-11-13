Jameis Winston Gets Sentimental About Stint With Browns Opponent
Jameis Winston has seen some things over the course of his 10-year career. As a former No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, Winston entered the league with some pretty lofty expectations.
He didn't quite meet them during his five years with the franchise, to the point where the Bucs didn't offer him a second contract after the 2019 season. His first go around in free agency ended with the Florida State product signing with one of Tampa Bay's biggest rivals in the New Orleans Saints. The opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the best offensive minds in the game was something he couldn't pass up.
"I’m grateful for every opportunity that I have [here], said Winston. "But I’m really grateful for the time, really one year, that I had with Sean Payton and Drew Brees of just learning how to play the quarterback position the right way.”
For 15 years, Brees and Payton formed one of the best head coach, quarterback duos in the NFL. Together, they transformed a once dilapidated franchise into a consistent contender, winning the organization's first Super Bowl in 2010.
All the while, Brees went on to compile a gold jacket worthy career. He currently sits second all time in career passing yards, passing touchdowns and completed passes, among being near the top of other major statistical categories.
Picking the brain of one of best to ever do it is something Winston truly can't quantify. All he knows is the experience made him a better player.
“You see a quarterback that has done it at a high level for a long time under a system that he’s been in for a long time," Winston said. "You just see the day in and day out detail and intentionality that is taken with every play," said Winston.
So what's the most important thing he learned?
“I think the biggest thing was my film sequence, how I watched film throughout the week, just studying how Drew prepared," he explained. "He prepared tirelessly. And the way that I prepared when I got in, sometimes, it was too much so. He was so efficient with his schedule. I believe that I became more efficient with what I do instead of just doing all I can do.”
Four years later, Brees is retired, Payton is now the head coach of the Broncos and Winston, he's starting under center for the Cleveland Browns. As he gets ready to face his former team in New Orleans this weekend, he hopes some of the Brees and Payton magic that helped form him is still in there.
“I was looking to take all the superpowers that Drew Brees and Sean had and implement them in my system, yeah," admitted Winston.
Perhaps a return trip to the Superdome is just the think to unlock those Superpowers. Browns fans will find out on Sunday.