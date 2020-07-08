BrownsDigest
Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. The team's first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected 10th overall, has agreed to the four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $19.702 million.

With this type of contract, the only real negotiating point is offsets, which is another way of saying failure insurance. If the players is released and signs elsewhere, the team that drafted them would only have to pay the difference, preventing double dipping from two teams. Even that concept is increasingly a thing of the past.

Short of disaster, Wills is expected to step in and start at left tackle for the Browns as they revamped their offensive tackle position. Jack Conklin, signed in free agency, will play on the right side.

The Browns get a premium position at a low cost for several years and see him as an effective pass protector who can be a dominant run blocker because of his power and tenacity. For their wide zone scheme, Wills will be critical in enabling them to utilize outside zone to the left, taking full advantage of Nick Chubb's vision and patience to exploit opportunities to create yardage.

Wills will be tasked with protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side after doing the same for Tua Tagovailoa's blind side at Alabama. The difference is that Wills was playing right tackle in Tuscaloosa and is working on transitioning to the left side under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland.

Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

The move to sign Olivier Vernon to a renegotiated deal clears up the defensive line situation for the Cleveland Browns, but it does have some ramifications for the Browns as well as Jadeveon Clowney.

Pete Smith

Unsolicited Advice For David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku switched agents and demanded a trade last week. Rather than telling him what he wants to hear, focusing on how he can best help himself now and going forward.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Lock Up Olivier Vernon For 2020, Signal End To Clowney Pursuit

After an endless amount of speculation regarding other edge defenders, the Cleveland Browns opted to make their commitment to Olivier Vernon official. They save a little bit of money and Vernon gets a guarantees and the peace of mind of knowing where he will be playing in 2020.

Pete Smith

Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Per a report from Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, the Las Vegas Raiders have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney with the intent of signing him to a contract.

Pete Smith

Can Damion Ratley Become the Browns Third Receiver?

Browns receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are recovering from offseason surgery. But Stefanksi still needs a WR3 and Damion Ratley may be the answer.

Shawn Stevenson

Mahomes Deal Could Dictate Future Quarterback Contracts, Including Mayfield, Garrett

The news of a Pat Mahomes contract extension isn't surprising, but the structure of the deal being based on a percentage of the salary cap is both surprising and forward thinking. That could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

A Typical Rosenhaus Tactic, Njoku Demands Trade From Browns With No Leverage

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fresh off of hiring Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

If Cowboys Want Njoku, It's News To Them

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Maven looked into the report that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns and got some interesting responses.

Pete Smith

Drew Rosenhaus Demands Trade for David Njoku From Cleveland Browns

As reported by Adam Schefter, Drew Rosenhaus has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns on behalf of his client David Njoku.

Pete Smith