Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. The team's first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected 10th overall, has agreed to the four-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $19.702 million.

With this type of contract, the only real negotiating point is offsets, which is another way of saying failure insurance. If the players is released and signs elsewhere, the team that drafted them would only have to pay the difference, preventing double dipping from two teams. Even that concept is increasingly a thing of the past.

Short of disaster, Wills is expected to step in and start at left tackle for the Browns as they revamped their offensive tackle position. Jack Conklin, signed in free agency, will play on the right side.

The Browns get a premium position at a low cost for several years and see him as an effective pass protector who can be a dominant run blocker because of his power and tenacity. For their wide zone scheme, Wills will be critical in enabling them to utilize outside zone to the left, taking full advantage of Nick Chubb's vision and patience to exploit opportunities to create yardage.

Wills will be tasked with protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side after doing the same for Tua Tagovailoa's blind side at Alabama. The difference is that Wills was playing right tackle in Tuscaloosa and is working on transitioning to the left side under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan in Cleveland.