Joe Flacco Sets the Record Straight on Return to Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco's return to the Browns came with plenty of excitement from the Cleveland faithful back in April.
The 40-year-old became a bit of an icon throughout Northeast Ohio after leading the franchise on a memorable run to the playoffs in 2023. His five-game run with the team late in the season was something of football lore as he joined the team as a free agent in late November, became the starter within two weeks of arriving to town, and led the Browns to a 4-1 record to clinch a playoff berth.
Fast forward to 2025, and "Flacco fever" is still alive and well, with many fans hoping he can channel some of that magic from two seasons ago to help the franchise bounce back from a miserable 3-14 campaign in 2024.
For the 17-year vet, however, what happened back then is all in the past. His only focus is on living in the present.
“I'm not trying to recapture, [anything]," Flacco said. "Every season's new in this league. I've been in the locker room with these guys, I know what they're all about and it's obviously not the same exact locker room, but there's a lot of really good guys in there that know how to win football games. So that's what gives you the confidence that you can come back here and win games."
Right now, Flacco is in the thick of a four-man race for the Browns starting quarterback job. Of the group, that features 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Flacco has a bit of a leg up considering he knows Kevin Stefanski's offense already.
Despite that advantage, though, the Super Bowl Champion isn't resting on the laurels of his success from two seasons ago. He has a job to win right now, in 2025.
"I don't think it's about trying to recreate anything, it's just a new season," said Flacco. "Everybody has a fresh mindset, and a lot of the guys in there have a really good one to begin with. They know how to win football games and that makes me feel good about lining up with them."