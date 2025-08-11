Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel Back With a Vengeance in Browns Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns came into training camp and preseason with the goal of identifying a starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Following Deshaun Watson's rupture and then re-rupture of his Achilles tendon last winter, they knew they'd need a new QB1 to lead this year. They brought in four different candidates this past offseason to compete for the job: former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, fourth-year veteran Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, and Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders with the 144th-overall selection.
The battle raged throughout the early weeks of training camp, with each quarterback accumulating different key moments. Last week, a few significant developments occurred. Both Pickett and Gabriel went down with hamstring injuries, leading to Sanders getting the start against the Carolina Panthers in the Browns' first preseason clash.
With his three competitors all on the sideline, he put on a show, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 60.8 percent completion on nine full drives. That performance significantly buoyed his stock in Cleveland's quarterback battle, at least in the eyes of the fans. After Sanders' impressive start against the Panthers, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel knew they would have to make up a lot of ground once they returned from injury.
Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel show out at training camp following Shedeur Sanders' performance against Panthers
While they remain on the injury report, both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel were back at practice for the Cleveland Browns on Monday, August 11, for training camp Day 12. The team likely wanted those two quarterbacks to get some reps in before traveling to meet up with the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices ahead of their preseason Week 2 showdown.
Pickett was still limited to just 7-on-7 drills, while Gabriel was cleared to return to 11-on-11s. They both bounced back in a big way following Shedeur Sanders' encouraging outing in preseason Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Pickett completed all five of his passes and scored two touchdowns, while Gabriel went 7-of-10 for three scores. Sanders himself continued his hot streak with 10-for-14 passing and two TDs.
Veteran Joe Flacco had another easy day, going 7-of-11, putting one in the end zone. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has gone on record to say that the quarterback competition is far from over following their game against Carolina.
He's hoping that Pickett and Gabriel will both be available to test their mettle against the deep, vaunted Eagles' roster, but he maintained that he probably won't be ready to name a starter after preseason Week 2 either:
"I'm not there yet, but certainly those are all things I'm thinking about."
The sooner the Browns name a QB1, the sooner they can get fully ready for Week 1 of the regular season. It seems that this quarterback competition is still far from over, though.