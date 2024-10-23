Kevin Stefanski Announces Stunning Offensive Change For Browns
Major changes are coming to the Cleveland Browns offense in Week 8, and not just at the quarterback position.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up the week of practice announcing that Jameis Winston would assume the starting quarterback duties against the Baltimore Ravens this week after losing Deshaun Watson for the season with a torn Achilles. In a more stunning decision, the Browns head man shared that he was passing off the play calling to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as well.
Stefanski shared the the decision was "fully his," but it is a stunning revelation revelation nonetheless. Since his arrival to Cleveland in 2020, Stefanski has always served as the team's primary play caller, on top of handling his responsibilities as a head coach on game day.
When the team hired Dorsey this past offseason, Stefanski did suggest that he flirted with the handing off play-calling responsibilities to the former Bills OC while they worked together to build an offense better suited for the now injured Watson. Ultimately, Stefanski announced on the first day of training camp that he would keep those duties himself as he had done the previous two seasons.
With the Browns sitting at 1-6 and boasting the worst offense in football, Stefanski called the move the right thing for the team at this juncture of the season.
"I'm just always looking at what we can do to just be a little bit better, and truth is we have to be better on offense," Stefanski explained. Coach Dorsey is somebody that I rely on very heavily and I just feel like this is the right thing for the team."
Meanwhile, Stefanski shared that 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian-Thompson Robinson, who was serving as the primary backup to Watson last week, avoided surgery to his injured hand. He sustained the ailment late in the fourth quarter of the team's loss to Cincinnati. He is expected to practice Wednesday, but Stefanski said he needs to see Thompson-Robinson throw the ball to really get a sense of the severity of the injury.