Kevin Stefanski gives positive Quinshon Judkins update before Week 2
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins officially has a game status ahead of the team’s Week 2 rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski listed Judkins as “questionable” after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Stefanski told reporters in Berea on Friday that they are still working through his chances of playing on Sunday in Baltimore, but noted that the rookie running back is in good shape.
“We’ll work through that over the next 24 hours,” Stefanski said about the potential of Judkins facing the Ravens. “I do think he’s in good shape.”
The Browns finally got Judkins back in the building and on the practice field on Thursday after spending Wednesday in a meeting at the NFL headquarters in New York City.
The No. 36 overall draft selection signed his contract on the day before Cleveland faced the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, so he did not play in that game as he hadn’t practiced with the Browns since rookie minicamp this spring.
Judkins was away from the team to sort through legal issues surrounding an arrest for domestic battery this summer. Prosecutors in the state of Florida decided not to pursue charges against Judkins due to delayed reporting from the alleged victim and a lack of credible witnesses. Despite being legally cleared, the NFL is still investigating the incident.
The Browns received a roster exception for Judkins, which means that he does not count against the team’s 53-man roster. This is common practice for rookies who agree to their contract late in training camp.
While it’s still not crystal clear if Judkins will participate in Sunday’s game against the Ravens, it certainly seems like things are trending that way, especially with two full days at practice. Earlier in the week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that there was a likelihood that Judkins would debut against the Ravens in Week 2.
Stefanski’s offense could really use a boost in the run game if the Browns want to have a chance at upsetting the Ravens in Week 2. Cleveland mustered up just 49 rushing yards in their loss to the Bengals. That’s certainly not going to cut it against the Ravens, especially when the objective should be to try and keep Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson off the field for as long as possible.
After a challenging preseason filled with question marks, it seems like the Browns are very close to getting their second-round pick on the field for live game action. While Judkins can still be suspended, the Browns invested a Top 50 selection into him, and would likely want him contributing as soon as possible.
Stefanski said Judkins “did a nice job” at practice this week and it certainly sounds like the former Ohio State running back could be poised to make his Browns debut on Sunday against the Ravens.