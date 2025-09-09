Browns Rookie Emerging as Secret Weapon for Kevin Stefanski
Everyone knows that Kevin Stefanski absolutely loves tight ends. Browns fans have lost count of the number of three-to-four TE sets and TE screens that have been called over the years with Stefanski as the head coach.
David Njoku has been the sole beneficiary of this as the main weapon through the air throughout Stefanski’s tenure so far, but after week 1, it’s clear that Kevin’s got his eyes on a new weapon.
Harold Fannin Jr., the rookie third-round pick from Bowling Green State University, delivered a standout performance in his Browns debut. He caught seven passes on nine targets for an impressive 63 yards. Fannin also gained three yards on a wildcat run, which was less effective, but his versatility and potential were clearly evident against Cincinnati.
Fannin’s seven receptions set a rookie record for the most by a tight end in their first NFL game, and it provided needed production for the Browns' offense on a day when the ground game struggled. Fannin was the dependable option the Browns relied on throughout the game, making several critical catches.
This doesn’t mean the Browns are forgetting about Njoku, as he also had a respectable day, posting three receptions for 37 yards. Still, you saw both on the field for a majority of the game, with a mixture of both lining up as tight ends, and at times, either Fannin or Njoku split out wide or into the slot. The athleticism and versatility of both guys is something we can expect Stefanski to exploit to the fullest extent as the season goes on.
Joe Flacco, a quarterback who has also shown he loves to throw to the tight end, proved that in 2023. Just look at how much he fed Njoku during his first run with the Browns: 30 receptions and 390 yards in only the first five games with Flacco at the helm. It’s safe to assume that Fannin will have no lack of opportunity to make plays this season.
Now, debuts have been deceiving before: remember, Anthony Schwartz had quite the start to his Browns tenure. So we don’t want to go getting the rookie fitted for a gold jacket yet or anything, but watching that game, it felt like you were watching a seasoned multi-year vet play tight end, and it's exciting to see what Fannin can do with a full season in a Stefanski system.