Kevin Stefanski Gives Frustrating Update on Quinshon Judkins Before Practice
Despite reports that Quinshon Judkins could return to practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the rookie running back will not practice.
According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Judkins is in New York on Wednesday to meet with the NFL. He will be back with the Browns on Thursday, but Stefanski said that the situation is day-to-day.
“I’m going to take it day by day,” Stefanski said about his rookie running back on Wednesday. “He is not here today and is not practicing today.”
Stefanski would not confirm that Judkins is meeting with the league, but multiple reports have confirmed that’s why he is absent from practice.
Judkins has missed all of training camp and the preseason due to legal issues stemming from his arrest in July for domestic battery. Prosecutors in the state of Florida declined to formally charge Judkins, citing factors such as delayed reporting and a lack of independent witnesses. However, he is still the subject of a league investigation and could potentially face punishment or a suspension.
The Browns drafted Judkins with the No. 36 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. After two stellar seasons with Ole Miss, Judkins won a national championship with Ohio State in 2024.
He was scheduled to become a big piece of Stefanski’s offense, but has had a turbulent start to the beginning of his NFL career because of these legal issues keeping him sidelined.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s possible, if not likely, that Judkins could make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. And the Browns could certainly use him.
Cleveland’s rushing attack was almost nonexistent against the Bengals on Sunday. Jerome Ford had eight yards on six carries. Fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson was a spark plug in the passing game during his debut, catching eight passes for 64 yards. He had just 29 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
If Judkins is able to practice on Thursday and participate in the team’s walk through on Friday, there might be a path to ease him into live game action against the Ravens. If he still makes his debut in Week 2, the Browns will likely ease him in while splitting carries with Sampson, Ford and Raheim Sanders.
While Stefanski’s update before practice today was not what fans were expecting or wanting to hear, Judkins meeting with the league is a necessary step to becoming fully cleared.