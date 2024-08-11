Kevin Stefanski Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson For Browns Preseason Week 2
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already revealed his intentions for star quarterback Deshaun Watson before the team's second preseason game next week.
Via a Zoom press conference on Sunday following the team's 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Stefanski revealed that Watson won't play against the Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason. As the four-year head man explained, Watson will be getting plenty of reps with the Browns first team during their joint practices with the Vikings this week. Those sessions will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Berea, but are not open to the public.
Joint practices have long been viewed as an alternative to preseason games for teams to get meaningful practice reps in against another team. Over the Stefanski's tenure the Browns conducted joint practices with the Eagles in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023. This year they'll host the two days of work at their facility.
Along with the announcement that Watson won't play next Saturday, Stefanski also revealed that the 28-year-old has been cleared for contact by the necessary doctors. After fracturing the glenoid in his throwing shoulder in Week 10 last season Watson had surgery to repair the injury and has been on a methodical rehab plan ever since.
With the guidance of team doctors and his head surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Watson has slowly progressed from throwing the ball on his own, to participating in seven-on-seven drills and now progressing all the way to throwing during full team drills during training camp. During OTA's the Browns QB was throwing every other day, but that has since been advanced to every day.
Being cleared for contact is the next big step in Watson's rehab as he ramps up for the start of the regulars season on Sept. 8. The reps Watson gets this week in practices against the Vikings will be the most important work of his training camp to date.