Kevin Stefanski Won't Rush Into Naming Browns Play Caller For 2024 Season
Don't expect Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to name an offensive play caller any time soon.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Cleveland's head man was asked about his thought process in determining whether he or new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call the plays next season. Based on his response, it sounds like Stefanski still has a lot of information to collect before making anything official.
"We haven't been in a practice together," said Stefanski. "We haven't been in a preseason game together. I wanna see how everybody on our offensive staff – myself, Ken, really every coach – I just wanna see how it goes over the course of the next months and really see where I can help. Where I can fill in the gaps. Cause that's what I'm trying to do – I'm trying to get the best version of myself, but I'm trying to get the best version of my coaching staff too. So whatever I think makes the most sense for us to perform at a high level, that's what I'll do. I just don't think sitting here April 19 I can make that decision. We will make the best decision for the team."
To Stefanski's point, the Browns are in the very early stages of ramping things up for the 2024 season. Many players just returned to town for the start of the offseason program this week, which entails three different phases of work.
Right now, they're in the meetings, workouts and rehab phase, but as the program progresses the team will be able to do more on field work as position groups and as a full team. That's where Stefanski will get his first look at how the functions with Dorsey involved and – perhaps more importantly – how he and Dorsey function together.
Stefanski's mention of seeing how things operate during the preseason is also notable. That would seem to suggest that a decisions is not imminent and likely won't be made until much later in the summer.
Dorsey joined the Browns staff back in February and brings a very downfield, attacking style of offense to the table. He and Stefanski have spent the last few months putting their heads together to build an offense that will maximize the talents of star quarterback Deshaun Watson, in the hopes of returning him to his prior status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
