Kevin Stefanski offers high praise for Andre Szmyt's inspiring game-winner
The Cleveland Browns had faith in rookie kicker Andre Szmyt.
That faith proved to be enough as the team trotted him out to hit a 55-yarder to win the game against the Green Bay Packers, 13-10, on Sunday.
And deservedly so, Szmyt was given the game ball by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
“You’ve been through a lot,” Stefanski said. “We’ve got your back. And I know who was watching that field goal go through. That was your mom. Congratulations.”
The team mobbed the kicker and gave him copious amounts of praise. For the first time in 2025, the Cleveland Browns were winners of a game.
The Browns' offense struggled through the first three quarters of play before running back Quinshon Judkins opened the game up for Cleveland in the fourth. He dashed for a 38-yard run and put the Browns in position to kick through a field goal. Szmyt knocked through a 35-yarder with 3:45 to go in the game to bring the team within seven points.
After an interception from safety Grant Delpit, the Browns went back to Judkins who rushed in a 1-yard score to tie the game up with a PAT make from Szmyt.
With under a minute to go, it looked like the Packers were going to leave with a winning field goal, but fate would have other plans. Browns corner back Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Shelby Harris combined to block the attempt, giving the ball back to the offense. Led by quarterback Joe Flacco, they would complete a few passes and put the special teams unit in field goal range.
Szmyt trotted out, and with what seemed like a city's worth of confidence, drilled the game-winner.
After the victory, Stefanski highlighted the inspiring journey that the 26-year-old kicker has had since being given an opportunity to kick in Cleveland.
In July, just a short few months ago, Szmyt lost his mother to an unexpected brain aneurysm.
"I’m really proud of that young man," Stefanski said. "I’m happy for that young man. He’s been through a lot, and he came through...You know, this is the NFL. It’s hard. You’re going to go up against some tough teams and some tough matchups, and you have to fight, scratch and claw."
Through his young career, Szmyt has dealt with many ups and downs on the field. In preseason, he kicked a game-winner against the Los Angeles Rams and then won the starting job over veteran Dustin Hopkins. Just weeks later, he missed a PAT and field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals as the team lost by one, 17-16.
However, against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, he made each of his attempts, including a 38-yard field goal.
"It kind of sums up the kicking position," Szmyt said. "Not let the highs get too high, and not letting the lows get too low. Preseason hit the game-winner, win the job, but it's trying to stay level. Have a bad game and it feels like everything is crashing down and trying to get back to level. But you're here for a reason, and just kind of stacking the last week and going into this week and building confidence."
Even after looking solid against the Ravens, many Browns faithful had questions on whether or not the kicker was on the chopping block. On Friday, before the matchup against the Packers, Szmyt was listed as questionable due to a calf injury.
Obviously, that injury had no impact on if he was going to be able to show up big for Cleveland.
"They [his teammates] all believe in me and have been supporting me, so to pull through for them is extra special," Szmyt said.