Browns Refuse to Add Kicker Competition, Stick With Andre Szmyt
The Cleveland Browns did not try out any kickers after rookie Andre Szmyt missed two critical kicks in Week 1’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported on Tuesday that the Browns did not host any kickers for a tryout. As the Browns prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, it appears as if they will be sticking with Szmyt as their starting kicker for at least one more week.
Szmyt missed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal attempt during Sunday’s 17-16 loss against the Bengals. It was his NFL debut, as the rookie beat out incumbent Dustin Hopkins, who was beyond shaky in the preseason.
“Andre knows we trust him, knows that he’s gotta come through for us in those moments,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said during Monday’s news conference. “Those are kicks that we expect him to make and we expect him to come through for us.”
After Sunday’s loss, fans blamed Szmyt for costing the team a chance to go 1-0. Cleveland’s defense held the Bengals in check. Cincinnati had just seven yards of offense in the second half and Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were all kept in check throughout the game. If Szmyt had just made his kicks, this would be a complete non issue and the Browns would be undefeated.
Szmyt was perfect for the Browns in the preseason. He was three-for-three on field goal attempts and made his lone extra point attempt. Hopkins was released after a disastrous 2024 season and inaccurate preseason, leaving Szmyt as the lone kicker on Cleveland’s roster.
There are not many great free agent kickers available, which could be why the Browns decided not to bring in any kicking competition for their rookie. Ironically, former Browns kickers Cade York, Austin Seibert and Zane Gonzalez are all available. Veteran kicker Brett Maher is also a free agent.
After kicking at Syracuse, Szmyt went undrafted and signed with the Chicago Bears during the 2023 offseason. He was released during training camp. The 27 year-old spent 2024 with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL before signing to Cleveland’s practice squad in December 2024.
Ultimately, it appears as if the Browns are going to roll the dice on their unproven rookie kicker for one more week. The Browns travel to Baltimore for a showdown against the Ravens, who will certainly be looking for their first win after a disappointing finish against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.